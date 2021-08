UP: 18 labourers sleeping in front of a parked bus killed by a truck | Oneindia News

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus in UP.

The axle of the bus broke down and it was parked on the road when a speeding truck coming from behind hit it, killing 18 people on the spot and injuring 25 others, the police said.

