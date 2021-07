Afghanistan comedian killed allegedly by Taliban | Khasha Zwan executed | Oneindia News

Afghan comedian Nazar Mohammad, popularly known as Khasha Zwan, was taken out of his home in Kandahar and killed by unidentified gunmen.

The gruesome murder.

Has shocked the world and the Taliban is being blamed.

However, the radical Islamist group denied responsibility for the attack.

