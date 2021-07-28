Quarantine-free travel for double-jabbed US and EU arrivals

The Transport Secretary has confirmed that fully vaccinated people travelling from the US and the EU will no longer have to quarantine upon entry to the UK from Monday August 2nd.

Grant Shapps said: "We always said we'd need to move in line with what's going on in the real world and obviously people being vaccinated in Europe and in America now means that we can move to that next stage." Report by Buseld.

