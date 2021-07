Sajid Javid appeals to 3m unvaccinated young people

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has urged the remaining three million unvaccinated people aged between 18 and 29 to get a jab.

"They should really come forward and not just protect themselves, help protect their loved ones, do their bit for the community," he said.

Report by Buseld.

