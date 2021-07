Dominic Raab hails 'Swiss Army knife' education policy

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has described a government pledge to invest £430m in girls' education as a "Swiss Army knife of development policy".

"It's fairer for young girls, it boosts their communities, and it boosts whole nations because of the transformative effect of getting more young women educated for the economy, for jobs, for health," he explained.

Report by Buseld.

