DaBaby Pulled From Governors Ball 2021 Over Homophobic Comments

DaBaby Pulled From Governors Ball 2021 , Over Homophobic Comments.

Governors Ball has followed Lollapalooza's example in nixing the rapper, .

Who went on a homophobic rant during his set at Rolling Loud Miami last week.

Founders Entertainment, LLC, issued a statement.

Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind, Founders Entertainment, via statement.

We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world.

, Founders Entertainment, via statement.

Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right.

Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good, Founders Entertainment, via statement.

DaBaby's replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

.

He is no longer performing at Day N Vegas either.

Roddy Ricch will replace him on that bill