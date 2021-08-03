Indian Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in J&K's Kathua district | Oneindia News

A helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
Army sources said that both the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter are safe.
#RanjitSagarDam #IndianArmyHelicopter #Kathua
A helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
Army sources said that both the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter are safe.
#RanjitSagarDam #IndianArmyHelicopter #Kathua
More than a year after the initial outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, authorities will test all residents after infections emerge;..