Indian Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in J&K's Kathua district | Oneindia News

A helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Army sources said that both the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter are safe.

#RanjitSagarDam #IndianArmyHelicopter #Kathua