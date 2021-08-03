Bill and Melinda Gates Finalize Divorce

After 27 years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in May.

We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives, Bill and Melinda Gates, via statement.

Their divorce was finalized on Aug.

2.

Though neither of them will pay spousal support, no other financial details were made available in public documents.

According to the 'Bloomberg' Billionaires Index, Bill and Melinda could each be worth about $76 billion following their split.

As for their charity, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

There will be a two-year trial period to see if the pair can continue to efficiently work together.

If after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee, Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, via statement