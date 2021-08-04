Missouri pardons couple who aimed guns at protesters

Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St.

The Missouri couple who went viral for waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last year have been pardoned by the state's Republican governor.

In June, 64-year-old Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, while his wife, Patricia, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and a misdemeanor, according to online court records.

Both husband and wife were fined and ordered to turn over the weapons used in the incident.

Videos circulated on social media last year showed the white couple shouting at what appeared to be an unarmed crowd to keep off their property, at the height of the George Floyd protests.

Patricia McCloskey pointed a handgun at the protesters while her husband held a semi-automatic weapon.

The couple has claimed they were frightened for their lives.

A St.

Louis grand jury later indicted the couple on felony unlawful use of a weapon and tampering charges, which then-President Donald Trump said was an abuse of power.

The McCloskeys later addressed the Republican National Convention in August and Mark McCloskey announced last month he would be running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

In addition to the McCloskeys, Missouri Governor Mike Parson also pardoned 10 other people on Friday, according to documents from his office.