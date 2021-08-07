St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters pardoned by governor

Missouri Republican Gov.
Mike Parson announced pardons for Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St.
Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters near their home in the summer of 2020.
CNN’s Omar Jimenez reports.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) reacts to Missouri Republican Governor Mike Parson’s decision to pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the..
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a number of pardons on Tuesday, including for Mark and Patricia McCloskey.