Pollard: Government in complete pickle over Covid travel

Shadow Environment Secretary Luke Pollard says the government is in a "complete pickle" over its Covid travel policy, and called for clear communication and structure.

He added the Labour Party would support the rollout of the vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds as it offered a better chance of getting through the pandemic.

Report by Alibhaiz.

