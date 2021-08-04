CDC Issues New Eviction Moratorium

CDC , Issues New , Eviction Moratorium.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new, temporary eviction moratorium on Aug.

3.

The agency's prior moratorium expired over the weekend.

The new one extends through Oct.

3 and covers areas experiencing "substantial" or "high" COVID-19 cases.

According to CBS News, that currently includes about 90% of the U.S. population.

The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, via statement.

This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, via statement.

The new moratorium is likely to face legal challenges.

In June, the Supreme Court voted to let the eviction ban expire at the end of July.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he would block further extensions unless there was "clear and specific congressional authorization.".

On Aug 3., President Biden said any litigation would "probably give some additional time" for rental assistance to reach those who need it.

Any call for a moratorium based on the Supreme Court's recent decision is likely to face obstacles.

I've indicated to the CDC I'd like to look at other alternatives, President Joe Bide, via CBS News