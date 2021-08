16 and 17-year-olds to be offered first Pfizer jab

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that the Covid rollout should be extended to include 16 and 17-year-olds after reviewing the latest data.

They will not require the consent of their parents to accept the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for use in the UK for people aged 12 and over.

Report by Alibhaiz.

