Rihanna Is Now Officially a Billionaire

On August 4, Rihanna was officially declared a billionaire.

According to 'Forbes,' the singer is now worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

This makes her the single-wealthiest female musician in the world.

It also places her in the second spot, just behind Oprah Winfrey, as the richest female entertainer in the world.

Fox News reports that the superstar's Fenty Beauty company, rather than her musical career, is the source of the majority of her wealth.

According to 'Forbes,' an estimated $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her cosmetics line.

She reportedly owns 50% of the business, while LVMH, a luxury goods company in France, owns the other half.

LVMH is run by Bernard Arnault, the world's second-richest person, according to the report.

The performer's music, acting credits and lingerie company constitute the remainder of her fortune.

