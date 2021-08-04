Boris Johnson in police funding pledge ahead of Cop26 summit

Boris Johnson has promised “all the money that is needed” will be given to fund the thousands of officers required to police the global Cop26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow later this year.With leaders coming in from across the world for the crucial climate change talks, Mr Johnson said about 10,000 officers a day will be required at the event and he is “totally committed” to funding the operation.The Prime Minister discussed the policing of the summit with senior officers from Police Scotland – including Chief Constable Iain Livingstone – at the start of his two-day visit to Scotland on Wednesday.