Here Are Three of Harlem’s Vegan Gems

Follow along as Bustle Digital Group video creative intern Ziyne Abdo takes us on the most epic tour of some of the most recommended vegan spots in Harlem — Seasoned Vegan, Uptown Veg, and Little Hot Dog Wagon.

Whether you’re vegan or not, you don’t want to miss out on these hidden gems. Give these vegan spots some love!

Uptown Veg | 52 E.

125th St., New York, New York 10035 | Facebook | Instagram | uptownvegnyc.com Little Hot Dog Wagon | Corner of Lenox Avenue and W.

123rd Street, New York, New York | Instagram | thehotdogwagon.com Seasoned Vegan | 55 St.

Nicholas Ave., New York, New York 10026 | Facebook | Instagram | seasonedvegan.com Born and raised in Minnesota, Ziyne moved to New York City in 2018 to start her college journey at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts to study film and TV production and journalism.

Before her first semester, Ziyne switched to a plant-based diet in an attempt to challenge herself to cook with more raw ingredients, all while being more conscious about what she is consuming.

In efforts to break down the stereotype that veganism is a “white people thing,” Ziyne ventured to Harlem, a Black-majority neighborhood with a rich history and sense of community, to find the best vegan foods.

