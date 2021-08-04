Brendan Fraser's Casting in Scorsese Flick, Sets Social Media Ablaze With Comeback Hopes.
The former A-list star's casting in Scorsese's upcoming film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' was announced on Aug.
3.
The former A-list star's casting in Scorsese's upcoming film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' was announced on Aug.
3.
Social media instantly lit up, .
With delighted fans calling for a Brendan Fraser comeback.
.
Here for the Brendan Fraser comeback.
Here for it, @GWillowWilson, via Twitter.
All aboard the Brendan Fraser comeback bandwagon, @Great_Katzby, via Twitter.
THE BRENDAN FRASER RENAISSANCE IS HERE, @offbeatcool, via Twitter.
I am 100% here for the rebirth of Brendan Fraser, @AngryBlackLady, via Twitter.
Marty KNOWS, okay??, @roxana_hadidi, via Twitter.
Some fans joked that Fraser never actually left.
All y'all saying Brendan Fraser is "back" now that he's in a Scorsese movie is just telling me you haven't watched Doom Patrol, @azalben, via Twitter.
Fraser starred in several blockbuster films during the 1990s and 2000s.
As well as a number of smaller films in which he established himself as an actor of range.
His career stalled out in recent years after alleging that HFPA ex-president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him.
Fraser can currently be seen in the newest Steven Soderbergh film, 'No Sudden Move.'