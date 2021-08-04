Brendan Fraser's Casting in Scorsese Flick Sets Social Media Ablaze With Comeback Hopes

The former A-list star's casting in Scorsese's upcoming film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' was announced on Aug.

3.

Social media instantly lit up, .

With delighted fans calling for a Brendan Fraser comeback.

.

Here for the Brendan Fraser comeback.

Here for it, @GWillowWilson, via Twitter.

All aboard the Brendan Fraser comeback bandwagon, @Great_Katzby, via Twitter.

THE BRENDAN FRASER RENAISSANCE IS HERE, @offbeatcool, via Twitter.

I am 100% here for the rebirth of Brendan Fraser, @AngryBlackLady, via Twitter.

Marty KNOWS, okay??, @roxana_hadidi, via Twitter.

Some fans joked that Fraser never actually left.

All y'all saying Brendan Fraser is "back" now that he's in a Scorsese movie is just telling me you haven't watched Doom Patrol, @azalben, via Twitter.

Fraser starred in several blockbuster films during the 1990s and 2000s.

As well as a number of smaller films in which he established himself as an actor of range.

His career stalled out in recent years after alleging that HFPA ex-president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him.

Fraser can currently be seen in the newest Steven Soderbergh film, 'No Sudden Move.'