Delta Variant Making It Harder To Reach COVID-19 Herd Immunity

Because the Delta variant spreads so easily, some believe that percentage for COVID-19 herd immunity is now closer to 80%, perhaps even as high as 90%.
WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall has more.
Because the Delta variant spreads so easily, some believe that percentage for COVID-19 herd immunity is now closer to 80%, perhaps even as high as 90%.
WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall has more.
Dr. Karin Shavelson of MarinHealth Medical Center talks about herd immunity and the state of the Delta variant COVID case spike..
COVID testing is on the rise again -- but getting one might be harder than it was a few months ago, reports Susan-Elizabeth..