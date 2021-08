Fauci hopes COVID-19 vaccine will have full FDA approval by month's end

18 EDI GOT IT AS SOON AS I COULD GETIT.ED SOKHYE IS TALKING ABOUT HISCOVID-19 VACCINE.20 ED I BELIEVE IN THE SCIENCE.AND ITHINK THAT OUR FASTEST WAY OUTOF THIS IS FOR EVERYBODY TOGET IT AS SOON AS THEY CAN.MEANWHILE -- FOR CHRISTENE MOORE-- 00 CHRISTENEIT'S PRETTY TRIVIAL.SHE'S HESITANT ABOUT GETTING HERSHOT.02 CHRISTENE I DONT WANT TO GETI YETT,BECAUSE I DONT KNOW HOW IT'SGOING TO WORK OUT IN THE LONGRUN.25 ED I UNDERSTAND PEOPLE THATARERELUCTANT ABOUT THINGS THAT THEYCAN'T SEE.0.25 FAUCIWE HAVE A VERY IMPORTANT TOOLTHAT WE CAN COUNTER THIS.AHIGHLY-EFFECTIVE VACCINE, THATISVERY SAFE.TUESDAY NIGHT -- DOCTOR ANTHONYFAUCI TALKED WITH GOVERNORNORTHAM AND OTHER HEALTHOFFICIALS -- TO HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS ABOUT VCACINEHESITANCY.4.43 NORTHAMWE WANT MORE PEOPLE TO BEPROTECTED, ESPECIALLY AS THEDELTA VARIANT CIRCULATES.4.27FA UCIOUR VACCINES DO VERY WELL, EVENAGAINST THE DELTA VARIANT.0.56 FAUCI ALTHOUGH WE DON'THAVE THETECHNICALITY OF A FULL APPROVAL,WHAT WE DO KNOW ABOUT THESEVACCINES IS OVERWHELMINGLY MORETHAN WHAT WE KNOW ABOUTMOST PRODUCTS THAT ARE UNDEREMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION.16.45 NEWBY MY CATCHPHRASE ISDON'T HESITATETO VACCINATE.GET OUT THERE ANDGET IT DONE.FOR DOCTOR KEITH NEWBY ATSENTARA HEALTHCARE-- SEPARATINGFACTS FROM FICTION IS PERSONAL.HAVING FAMILY AND NEARLY 60 OFHIS PATIENTS -- DIE FROM COVID.9.22 NEWBY WHEN YOU SEE YOURPEOPLE DIE FROM THIS INFECTION.10.03 NEWBY THAT WAS ENOUGH FORME TO HA VEA PERSONAL STAKE INTHIS.HIS BIGGEST FIGHT -- HAS BEN EDISINFORMATION.18.11 NEWBY DON'T GET YOURINFORMATION FROMSOCIAL MEDIA.GO TO A REPUTABLE SOURCE.THAT'S WHERE YOU GO TO GET THEINFORMATION YOUR NEED.FAUCI SAYS HE HOPES THE VACCINEWILL HAVE FULL APPROVAL BEFORETHE END OF AUGUST.IN THE MEANTIME -- NEWBY SAYSKNOWLEDGE IS POWER.6.17 NEWBY ARM YOURSELF WITHINFORMATION.THAT IS THE KEY.