Alluvion Health hopes FDA approval of COVID vaccine will boost vaccination rate

The paris Gibson Jim is onin Great Falls.

Being usedCovid 19 vaccine clinic.

Avaccine has been FDA appromore people to start usingCovid vaccine has been avathe year, but the Pfizer vby the FDA for full use, wsign for local vaccine clibeen offering free clinicsthe vaccine was made availexpecting the approval toit is here they want to seI think we had confidencethe emergency use authorizpublic have a little bit mthe safety of the vaccine.surpassed 50% vaccinationAnd clinic workers say thagoing up with a fully apprto the public for free Cas45% fully vaccinated in LeIs that 56% fully vaccinatclinics will remain free tyou can go to any of the vor their main office in Gr