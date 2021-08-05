Florida reaches COVID-19 hospitalization record

Gov. DeSantis Downplays Coronavirus Threat As State Breaks New Hospitalization Record
CBS4 Miami
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down Tuesday in defending his actions and his ban of mask mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic..
Florida broke a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, reporting more than 10,200 patients.
