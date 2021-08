Celebs Laud Lovlina Borgohain | Aamir's Dangal Trends After Ravi Dahiya Reaches Finals

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in an intensely fought Tokyo Olympic semi-final on Wednesday.

Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Randeep Hooda congratulated the boxer.

In wrestling, Ravi Dahiya defeated Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the men's freestyle 57kg category to assure India of at least a silver medal.

Aamir Khan's Dangal movie trends on social media.