Shapps defends the Government's traffic light system after latest update to travel rules.

Grant Shapps outlines the new quarntine travel rules on Tom Swarbrick's LBC show this morning.

Four countries are being removed from England’s red list as part of the latest update to the international travel system, while seven more, including Germany are being added to the green list.It has also been confirmed that arrivals from France will no longer need to self-isolate, aligning the nation with other countries on the amber list, from which arrivals only need to quarantine at home if they are not fully vaccinated.Scotland and Northern Ireland have followed England in introducing the same travel relaxations.