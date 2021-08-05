Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Oneindia News
Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Dahiya lost his final round bout to Russia’s Zavur Uguevin te men’s 57kg weight category #RaviDahiya #SilverinOlympics #Dahiyawinssliver