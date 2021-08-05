Thousands Evacuated as Wildfires Ravage Greece

ABC News reports that firefighters are currently working to extinguish over 100 wildfires blazing across Greece.

The country is facing its worst heat wave in over thirty years.

On August 3, Athens saw temperatures climb to as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Greece's Civil Protection Chief, Nikos Hardalias, 118 wildfires broke out over the past 24 hours in the country.

An EU disaster response group said that firefighters and emergency equipment were being sent to Greece.

Meanwhile, wildfires have also broken out in Italy, Albania and North Macedonia.

Following the situation with great concern.

European solidarity is at work to fight these terrible fires, Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, via Twitter.

An initial calculation by the National Observatory of Athens indicates that between Aug.

1 and Aug.

4, around 14,826 acres were burned in Greece's wildfires.

Thousands have already been evacuated from several suburbs north of Athens