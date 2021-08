Retrospective tax: The controversy and why govt wants to end it | Oneindia News

The govt has moved to bury the retrospective taxpolicy in a breather for global investors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha which if passed, will withdraw the controversial retrospective tax act that was implemented in May 2012.

To know more about the India-Cairn dispute watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8JjBD0Dy-g #retrospectivetax #NirmalaSitharaman #TaxLaws