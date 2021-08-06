Lawyers For Gov. Cuomo Call AG's Report On Sexual Harassment One-Sided

An executive assistant to Gov.
Cuomo filed a criminal complaint, alleging the governor groped her, with the county sheriff in Albany.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Lawyers representing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have defended the embattled governor against allegations of sexual harassment...
One of the women who says Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her has now filed a criminal complaint. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.