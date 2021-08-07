Thailand protester shot by riot police

A man was found shot and wounded in his back as riot police disperses anti-government protesters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday Aug 7, 2021.

More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday Aug 7, 2021, as they protested against the government's failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy.

The protesters marched toward Government House, the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, demanding his resignation.

Video Courtesy: iLawFX