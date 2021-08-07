Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 | 6th medal for India | Oneindia News

Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal in men's 65kg freestyle category at Tokyo 2020 beating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov with a score of 8-0.
#BajrangPunia #Bronze #Tokyo2020
In the match between Punia and Niyazbekov, the former went on to take a 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on..
