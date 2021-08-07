Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 | 6th medal for India | Oneindia News
Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal in men's 65kg freestyle category at Tokyo 2020 beating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov with a score of 8-0.

