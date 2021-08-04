Tokyo Olympics: India lose in Women's Hockey Semis, to play for Bronze| Oneindia News
The Indian women’s hockey team’s dream of winning a gold medal on their maiden entry into the knockout stages ended in a 1-2 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

