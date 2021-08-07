Tokyo 2020 round-up: Galal Yafai and Joe Choong land GB golds on day 15

Galal Yafai and Joe Choong grabbed golds for Great Britain on day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.Yafai beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines after a split decision to give Team GB their best boxing medals haul for over a century.Choong became the first British man to take gold in modern pentathlon, 24 hours after Kate French had won the women’s title.Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter secured track cycling silver in the Madison and Tom Daley took bronze in the men’s 10 metres platform diving final, to add to his synchro gold earlier in the Games with Matty Lee.There was also a bronze medal for Josh Kerr at the Olympic Stadium in the men’s 1500m.That took Team GB on to 63 medals – two short of their London 2012 tally – with 20 golds, edging them past their 19-gold haul at Beijing 2008.