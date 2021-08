Vandana Katariya's family subjected to casteist slurs after Tokyo defeat | Oneindia News

Casteist slurs were hurled on Indian hockey player Vandana Kartariya’s family after India lost in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

A complaint has been filed Vandana’s bother and police have detained one of the two men.

