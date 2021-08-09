Delhi Police files FIR over inciting sloganeering at Jantar Mantar | Anti-muslim | Oneindia News

The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR at the Connaught Place police station over inciting sloganeering by a group of people at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar yesterday; After weeks of clashes with the government in the Parliament, opposition parties have decided to support the Constitution amendment bill; Today, the Supreme Court refused to stop an inquiry into Amazon and Flipkart's business practices; Anurag Agrawal said that the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala could have been avoided if the state had not resumed religious gatherings.

