Covid cases in India stands at 3,19,69,954 | Covid 19 Update | Oneindia News

Covid 19 cases in the country are on the rise, with 35,499 new cases reported by the Union Health Ministry.

Right now India's infection tally now stands at 3,19,69,954, while the death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities.

#Covid19Update #NewCovidCases #CovidUpdate