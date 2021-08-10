State Assembly To Begin Impeachment Investigation Amid Gov. Cuomo's Sexual Harassment Scandal

The New York State Assembly is undertaking an impeachment investigation into a sitting governor for the first time in more than 100 years.
CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
The New York State Assembly is undertaking an impeachment investigation into a sitting governor for the first time in more than 100 years.
CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing more fallout following a report from the state's Attorney General that says he sexually..
The New York Assembly Judiciary Committee is now considering Articles of Impeachment and pledged to hold public hearings within a..