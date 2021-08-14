Impeachment Investigation Into Gov. Cuomo Suspended

After saying they intended to push forward, Democratic leaders in the Assembly have suspended the impeachment investigation into Gov.
Andrew Cuomo.
The decision stunned some lawmakers; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
The assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation following New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation effective August 25.
