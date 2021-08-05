POLL: Majority of New Yorkers want Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign immediately

New Yorkers say it's time to go, Cuomo. A majority of New York residents believe Gov.

Andrew Cuomo must resign immediately after a bombshell report released Tuesday by the New York Attorney General's office found he had sexually harassed multiple women, according to a new poll. The survey of 500 New Yorkers, conducted by OnePoll on Aug.3, found 63% believe Cuomo should get the boot for allegedly sexually harassing 11 women - all current and former state employees - which AG Letitia James charged he "violated federal and state law." Twenty percent of respondents described the probe that began in March as "disturbing," which revealed that Cuomo engaged "in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women." "This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said during a press conference Tuesday. The majority of New Yorkers polled (63%) agree with a long list of top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who called for Cuomo's resignation.

That list includes President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and a host of other local, state and national leaders. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) echoed that sentiment by lodging impeachment proceedings against Cuomo.

Fifty-two percent of New Yorkers polled said they believe Cuomo should be impeached if he doesn't resign.

Cuomo, 63, has adamantly denied the allegations, saying in a pre-taped response, "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances." However, about half of New Yorkers (49%) said they don't believe the governor when he denied any wrongdoing, and nearly two-thirds (62%) think the sexual harassment allegations have permanently ruined his career. That's why 59% feel that Cuomo's time in office is up and he shouldn't run for re-election in 2022. Overall, the survey revealed that nearly half of New Yorkers (49%) remain optimistic and believe that workplace sexual harassment might be adequately addressed if the state implements new sexual harassment training and procedures. Meanwhile, 74% of respondents agreed that the investigation proved that no one is above the law, not even Cuomo.This study was conducted by OnePoll on Aug.

3, 2021.

The sample includes 500 New York residents between the ages of 18 and 57+.

The respondents were 59% female and 41% male.