Williamson: A Level results just reward for exceptional year

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says the A-Level results are a just reward for students who have dealt with an "exceptional year" throughout the Covid pandemic.

He adds he wants to see all universities to return to face-to-face learning as there is no substitute.

Report by Alibhaiz.

