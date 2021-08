Woman killed in bus crash at London's Victoria Station

A pedestrian has been killed and two other people have been injured after two buses crashed at London's Victoria Station.

The victim was a woman believed to be in her 30s, whilst the other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn