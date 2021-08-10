India to evacuate staff and citizens from Afghanistan, situation worsens | Oneindia News

India has started evacuating its staff from its consulate in Afghanistan’s Mazar-e-Sharif in view of the deteriorating situation in the country following the violence by the Taliban.
#Afghanistan #SupremeCourt #TopNews
As the Taliban advances to key districts in Afghanistan amid US exit from the war torn nation, the Afghanistan govt may seek Indian..