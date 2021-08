Messi arrives at French airport

Lionel Messi finally arrives at France's Le Bourget airport on Tuesday Aug 10, 2021, supporters and media are in place.

Messi is ending his 21-year association with Barca, who cannot afford to honour the new contract they agreed with him because of La Liga's salary limit.

Lionel Messi confirmed this morning that he is joining the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

VIDEO COURTESY: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)