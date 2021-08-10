Facing Possible Impeachment, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation

Facing possible impeachment, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo, with nearly a year and a half left in his third term, announced his resignation Tuesday; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.
Andrew Cuomo has been governor of New York for almost 11 years, but he has commanded the political spotlight here for decades. He's..
According to the state Attorney General's report, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Now, months after the first..