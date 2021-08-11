Police: This was a 'tragic accident'

A five-year-old child died in northern Virginia after being left in a car for what could have been several hours, officials said.
Fairfax County Police Lt.
John Lieb shares more information in a press conference.
A five-year-old child died in northern Virginia after being left in a car for what could have been several hours, officials said.
Fairfax County Police Lt.
John Lieb shares more information in a press conference.
Friends, family come together with vigil for 17-year-old Brandon student
After a bride's father died in an accident before her wedding, a policeman came forward to perform the late parent's duties during..
Brooke Shafer reports the 77-year-old driver stayed on the scene of the accident and is cooperating with police.