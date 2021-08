15 sets of twins to start school in Scotland

Schools in an area of Scotland are preparing to welcome an unusually large number of twins to primary one classes next week.

Inverclyde has 15 sets of siblings beginning school next Wednesday – the second highest twin count on record.A week before they begin causing their teachers double trouble, 13 of the pairs met up at St Mary’s Primary School in Greenock to show off their new uniforms in front of the press and proud parents.