BMX gold medallist speaks out against skatepark closures

Gold medal winning BMX rider Charlotte Worthington says the news of likely closure of skatepark she trained at ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games is "really sad".

The Rush Skatepark, in Stroud, is credited as one of the best of its kind in the country and caters for both BMX riders and skaters is expected to close as the local council want to use the site to build new housing.

Report by Blairm.

