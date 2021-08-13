Canada's PM Trudeau planning snap election

20 to seek voter approval for the government's costly plans to combat COVID-19, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning a snap election next month, betting voters will reward his COVID-19 response and put his minority government back in full control of parliament.

Four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Trudeau is set to make the announcement on Sunday.

Aides to the Prime Minister have said for months that the ruling Liberals would push for a vote before the end of 2021, two years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau only has a minority government and relies on other parties to push through legislation.

In recent months he has complained about what he calls opposition obstruction.

The Liberals racked up record levels of debt as they spent heavily to shield individuals and businesses from COVID-19.

They plan to inject billions more - between 3% and 4% of GDP - into the economy over the next three years.

The official opposition Conservatives, Trudeau's main rivals, say his spending is excessive and will leave future generations hobbled by debt.

Liberals acknowledge a call for an election now would be a gamble.

A survey by polling firm Abacus on Thursday put the Liberals at 37% support, and the Conservatives at 28%.

That suggests Trudeau could well regain control of the House of Commons.