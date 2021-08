UK's Afghanistan exit 'handed the country over to Taliban'

Former International Development Secretary Rory Stewart has strongly criticised the UK's removal of British troops from Afghanistan, saying it has "destroyed" the country.

"We removed the absolutely vital air support, without which the Afghan Army cannot operate, and by doing so handed the country over to the Taliban almost overnight," he said.

Report by Buseld.

