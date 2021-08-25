Afghan Refugees Arrive In New Jersey

Twenty-five thousand Afghan refugees traveling to the United States are expected to be housed at four military bases across the country, including Joint Base McGuire-Dix in South Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy said Afghan refugees who escaped the Taliban are welcome in New Jersey. Thirteen hundred people arrived Tuesday..
As evacuations from Afghanistan continue, a plane carrying a group of refugees arrived at Dulles International Airport Monday.