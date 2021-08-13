FDA Authorizes 3rd COVID Vaccine Booster Shot For Immunocompromised People

Overnight, the FDA authorized third doses of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccine for some people with weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients, and cancer patients.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
WPTV speaks with an infectious disease doctor about the importance of the third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines..