People urged to see GP in cancer campaign

Doctors are appealing to the public to come forward and see their GP as part of a new NHS campaign to raise awareness of cancer symptoms. Consultant medical oncologist Dr Sarah Rudman said that in some cases, a delay in seeking medical advice has led to a "meaningful effect" on treatment.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn